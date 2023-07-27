Harrington Investments INC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

