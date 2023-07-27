Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $83,133,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $69,936,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,437,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

