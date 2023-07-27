Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.

Hawaiian Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 1,878,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hawaiian

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

