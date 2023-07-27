Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.47

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.47 and traded as high as $49.41. Hawkins shares last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 43,354 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hawkins by 680.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hawkins by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

