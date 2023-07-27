HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($4.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.83). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadia Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($14.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.