Head to Head Analysis: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.77 -$39.57 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -21.62

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32% SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 363.66%. SES AI has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than SES AI.

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

