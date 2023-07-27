Head to Head Contrast: Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) versus Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics N/A -37.57% -32.09%

Risk & Volatility

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.9% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.11%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Ovid Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 5.29 -$17.63 million N/A N/A Ovid Therapeutics $1.50 million 161.26 -$54.17 million ($0.73) -4.70

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, currently under preclinical stage, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV825, currently under preclinical stage, which has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, currently under preclinical stage, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

