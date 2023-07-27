Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. 2,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

