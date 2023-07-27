Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 3,482,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,573,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.07.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

