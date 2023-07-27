Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 4.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $127.45 and last traded at $130.00. Approximately 63,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 369,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.

The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Herc

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

