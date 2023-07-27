Hercules Capital (HTGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

