High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.55. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.60.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of C$445.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8407895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

