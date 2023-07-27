High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.49

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.55. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
