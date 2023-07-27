Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HGV opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

