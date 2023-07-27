Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,233. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

