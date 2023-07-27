Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 74,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 180,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Hitek Global Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hitek Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Hitek Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

