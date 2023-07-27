HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Up 0.3%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €80.45 ($89.39) and last traded at €80.15 ($89.06). 53,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €79.95 ($88.83).
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.11.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
