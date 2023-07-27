Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,708,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,296,000 after buying an additional 241,224 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

HOMB opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

