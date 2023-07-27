Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.