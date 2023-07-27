Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

HBM opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.16 and a one year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.