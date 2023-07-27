Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $9.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Humana stock opened at $448.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

