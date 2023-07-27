Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

