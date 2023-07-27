Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HII opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

