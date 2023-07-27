Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

H stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

