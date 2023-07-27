ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.70.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in ICON Public by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $253.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $220.87. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $253.41. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

