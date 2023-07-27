IDACORP (IDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY23 guidance at $4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.95-$5.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.