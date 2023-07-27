IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $211.98 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $193.64 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

