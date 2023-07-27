IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48. IDEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.09.

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.98. 670,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,898. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $193.64 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.76.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,005,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IDEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 26.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

