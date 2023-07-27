IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.90-$8.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average is $217.76. IDEX has a 52-week low of $193.64 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

