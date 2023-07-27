Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.

ITW opened at $255.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average is $235.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

