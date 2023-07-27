immatics biotechnologies (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Shares Down 0.3%

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 113,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 19,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

immatics biotechnologies Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 732,354 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000.

