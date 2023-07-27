Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.67

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $23.94. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 35,938 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.