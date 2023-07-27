Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.67

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $23.94. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 35,938 shares changing hands.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.
Imperial Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.