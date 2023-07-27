Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.67

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $23.94. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 35,938 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

