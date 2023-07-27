Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
IRT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 1,501,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,206. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.
Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 278.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.