Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 1,501,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,206. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 278.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.