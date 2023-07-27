Information Services Group (III) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,000. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 106,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.