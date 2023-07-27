Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells 1,206 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Giuseppe Ciaramella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

