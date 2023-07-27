Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY23 guidance at $9.90-10.10 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,493,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

