Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY23 guidance at $9.90-10.10 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insight Enterprises Price Performance
NSIT opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.
