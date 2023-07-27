Insmed (INSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Insmed has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 0.7 %

Insmed stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.