Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.64.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $280.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.40. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.