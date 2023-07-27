Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$210.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.22.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$199.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$199.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$197.74. The company has a market cap of C$34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$181.30 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

