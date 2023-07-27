Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 62,128 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

