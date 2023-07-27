Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.