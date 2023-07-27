Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 987.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,369,000 after buying an additional 1,265,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

