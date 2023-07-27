Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) versus Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Head to Head Comparison

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Japan Display.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 6.94 $1.26 million $0.09 104.44 Japan Display N/A N/A N/A $33.30 0.09

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display. Japan Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Japan Display N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Japan Display on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers interface for healthcare; display devices for medical fields, such as mammography, PACS, Surgical monitor, ultrasonograph and X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; high resolution display devices and VR systems for laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and surgery training; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive applications, including car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor, as well as mobile applications comprising smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; color OLED display modules for a wearable applications, including fashion/sports watches, healthcare equipment, action cameras, and mobile GPS navigators; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It is also involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sales, maintenance, rental, leasing, and providing related solution services of electrical equipment, electronic devices, software, etc.; and provision of information collection, analysis, and provision services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

