Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $329.37 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.26. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,385. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 320.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

