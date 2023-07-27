Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.88

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.88 and traded as high as $67.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $67.26, with a volume of 15,341 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

