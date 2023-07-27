Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYU opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

