Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $847.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.