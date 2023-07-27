Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

