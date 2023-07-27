Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stake Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

