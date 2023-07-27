IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.26

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.26 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 60.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 1,548,764 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.88) to GBX 133 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of £644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.26.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

