iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ IRTC opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after purchasing an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 99,182 shares during the last quarter.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
